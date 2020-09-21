With the COVID-19 pandemic, just about every New Jersey high school football team will have to handle adversity this season.
Egg Harbor Township High School will have to overcome an additional obstacle.
The Eagles will play all their games on the road because of an issue with the school’s artificial grass field.
“We’ll deal with it,” EHT coach Kevin Stetser said. “It’s unfortunate for the seniors. It stinks that there’s not home games, but that the travel is not that far. We’ll deal with it.”
Egg Harbor hasn’t had a winning season since 2010, but the Eagles won four of their final six games to finished 5-6.
“We’re building a lot off last year,” Stetser said. “We have competition at a lot of positions because of out depth. We like the way we finished. We improved as the season went a long.”
Sophomore Christian Rando threw for 589 yards and five touchdowns last season. Aaron Bullock is another quarterback with potential who could also play wide receiver.
“Christian looks physically a tear old and a year stronger,” Stetser said. “He knows the offense. We’re very happy with that position right now.”
The Eagles also have experience at running with Avery McKim, who rushed for 470 yards and six touchdowns last season. Chris Decker ran for 472 yards and two touchdowns. Amir Dunn is also a talented runner. Mohamed Soumaworo showed potential at running back as a sophomore, averaging 10.1 yards per carry.
“We feel like we’re strong at the skill positions,” Stetser said,
James Mahana is one of the few veterans back on the offensive line.
“We have depth there,” Stetser said. “We’ll see how that pans out. We feel like we have probably seven good linemen. We feel good at that position. We’re happy with those guys.”
Dunn leads the defense at linebacker. He made 42 tackles, 11 of them for losses last season. Bullock is a force in the secondary at free safety.
“He covers a ton of ground,” Stetser said.
Senior defensive lineman Christian Cericola returns after missing last season with a shoulder injury.
Stetser said EHT has improved but that hasn’t been reflected in its record the past few seasons. He wants to see that change.
“We let two games get away last year that we absolutely could have won,” Stetser said. “We could have been 7-4. The wins matter (this season).”
Stetser said the Eagles must do a better job of playing mistake-free.
“We have to clean things up and not make as many mistakes that gets us in a hole,” he said. “We need to start being on the side of that stuff. I think we can be a good team this season.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.