Coach Chris Sacco and the Absegami High School football team are getting to know each other.
That’s not easy to do during a COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a long wait before we could get out there at the end of July (for summer workouts),” Sacco said. “But I thought we got a lot accomplished. Things went probably about smooth as they could given the circumstances.”
Sacco was named Absegami coach last spring after five successful seasons at Pleasantville. Sacco rebuilt a Pleasantville program that went 3-47 in the five years before he took over into a team that reached the South Jersey Group II semifinals in 2018 and 2019. Absegami has finished 5-5 each of the past three seasons.
“We bring back a good core of seniors that I think can definitely help set the foundation of the program,” Sacco said. “We’re mixing that in with a good junior class.”
The Braves feature junior quarterback Ray Weed, who has started since he was a freshman. Weed ran for 844 yards and 13 touchdowns and threw for 1,238 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
“He’s picking up the offense well,” Sacco said. “The players all kind of feed off him. There’s a lot of different things you can do at the quarterback position with a guy like him. It’s good to walk into a new environment and have somebody at that position who has some experience.”
Weed’s top receivers should be Ryan Wilkins and Jordan Marcucci (30 catches for 646 yards and seven TDs). Sahmir Brown, who caught 12 passes for 165 yards last season, will shift from wide receiver to running back.
“There’s good numbers (at the skill positions),” Sacco said. “It’s going to come down to how quickly can everybody pick everything up.”
James Fitten and Sean Steward are among several candidates on the offensive line.
“We always look to the line,” Sacco said. “We’re going to be breaking in some new guys on the offensive and defensive (lines). Getting the line to jell as soon as possible should hopefully help us get off to a good start.”
On defense, Absegami expects contributions from linebackers Mikel Taylor and George Rhodes. Weed and Marcucci will also see time in the secondary.
Sacco said the key for a successful season is for the Braves to be consistent.
“Our goal is to win as many games as we can and get better every week,” Sacco said. “If we’re out there and we’re doing the things we need to do consistently, I think we can be a pretty good team. It’s learning on the fly a whole new offense and defense. It’s how quickly can we learn together and be consistent at a high level I think that will determine how much we win this year.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.