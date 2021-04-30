Jose Alvarado clashes with Mets again as Phillies win a wacky one

Alvarado did not speak with reporters after the game.

Smith did.

"I’m a grown-[expletive] man," Smith said. "Come meet me, then, if we really got a problem and we can really handle it. That’s how I look at that issue. He waited for his team to grab him and stuff. But I’m right there. He can meet me in the tunnel tomorrow if he really wants to get after it."

Smith and Alvarado also had words when the Phillies played New York on April 13 after Alvarado threw up and in to Mets outfielder Michael Conforto and then hit Conforto on the wrist with the next pitch.

In Friday's bottom of the eighth, the benches nearly emptied again when Mets reliever Miguel Castro threw inside and walked Rhys Hoskins. Castro got upset and had to be restrained from going after Hoskins.

"Nothing happened." Hoskins said. "A couple of balls were a little close. Nobody likes that. Emotions were high. That's how these division games are. It seems like we always have these dogfight games, especially against the Mets."

The Mets (9-11) have lost three straight and scored one run in their last 25 innings.