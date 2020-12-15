Joel Embiid, Shake Milton, Ben Simmons and other instant notes from Sixers preseason win

The Philadelphia 76ers gave glimpses of success Tuesday night.
They gave glimpses of sloppiness.
Neither was unexpected.
Philadelphia in its first of preseason games for 2020-21 beat the Boston Celtics 108-99.
The Sixers began training camp just 10 days ago under new coach Doc Rivers, so it was no surprise they appeared disjointed at times. The Sixers open the season Dec. 23 at home against the Washington Wizards.
Rivers at times Tuesday urged the Sixers to play with a faster pace, especially in the first quarter.
“Just the pace alone puts pressure on other teams,” Rivers said. “What I’m trying to get our guys to understand with our size, we have size and pace that creates forces and that makes u really tough to guard in the open floor.”
Little can be taken from the game long-term. The Celtics appeared at best just interested in working up sweat.
"I wasn't thrilled with our execution," Rivers said, "but first game you can't expect everything."
But there were some positives for the Sixers.
Joel Embiid looked slim and appeared to be in good shape. He played 17 minutes – all in the first half – and finished with 18 points, there rebounds, two assists and two steals. Embiid sank a pair of mid-range jumpers after executing pick and rolls with Tobias Harris and Seth Curry in the first quarter.
A negative for Embiid is still he showed the same maddening tendency to shoot 3-ointers. He was 0 for 4 from beyond the arc.
"It's a great example for Joel," Rivers said. "We ran our stuff, but we didn't run his stuff, and he still had 18. That was one of the things I was telling him: 'We can run continuity offense and not run any plays for you but you're still going to end up with the ball because you're the best player.' That did happen tonight. I thought that was a great thing for Joel to see."
Ben Simmons never got in the flow of the offense in the first half. He was more aggressive in the second half, forcing his way into the lane. He finished with 10 points on 3 of 5 shooting and six assists.
Reserve point guard Shake Milton had the best night. He sank 8 of 14 shots, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc, and scored 19 points.
“I tell him literally every day ‘Be Shake. Be Shake,’ " Rivers said. "I thought tonight he did that. He was very comfortable, under control, didn’t force a lot of shots. He was fantastic."
The Sixers plan was to surround Embiid and Simmons with perimeter shooters. Starters Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and Danny Green were a combined 3 of 9 from 3-point range.
Sixers rookie Tyrese Maxey made an impression in the fourth quarter, sinking 4 of 6 shots. He scored eight points and had three assists.
"He's a good player," Rivers said of Maxey. "He has a plethora of shots, makes simple plays. Kentucky guys come in the NBA prepared."
