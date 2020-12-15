Joel Embiid, Shake Milton, Ben Simmons and other instant notes from Sixers preseason win

A negative for Embiid is still he showed the same maddening tendency to shoot 3-ointers. He was 0 for 4 from beyond the arc.

"It's a great example for Joel," Rivers said. "We ran our stuff, but we didn't run his stuff, and he still had 18. That was one of the things I was telling him: 'We can run continuity offense and not run any plays for you but you're still going to end up with the ball because you're the best player.' That did happen tonight. I thought that was a great thing for Joel to see."

Ben Simmons never got in the flow of the offense in the first half. He was more aggressive in the second half, forcing his way into the lane. He finished with 10 points on 3 of 5 shooting and six assists.

Reserve point guard Shake Milton had the best night. He sank 8 of 14 shots, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc, and scored 19 points.

“I tell him literally every day ‘Be Shake. Be Shake,’ " Rivers said. "I thought tonight he did that. He was very comfortable, under control, didn’t force a lot of shots. He was fantastic."

The Sixers plan was to surround Embiid and Simmons with perimeter shooters. Starters Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and Danny Green were a combined 3 of 9 from 3-point range.