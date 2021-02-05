Joel Embiid scores 37 but Sixers lose; Next up the Brooklyn Nets

PHILADELPHIA – The best thing that can be said about the Philadelphia 76ers performance Thursday night is that at least Joel Embiid did not get hurt.
The star center scored 37 points – 31 in the first half – but Philadelphia lost to the Portland Trailblazers 121-105. The loss ended Philadelphia’s four-game winning streak.
“We just didn’t have energy,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “We didn’t have it all game.”
Embiid left the game and the court briefly in the first quarter with an apparent injured right knee after he landed awkwardly after coming from behind and blocking the layup attempt of Portland center Enis Kanter.
“I was pretty concerned,” Embiid said. “You never want to mess with any injuries, especially the knee. I kind of felt it when I landed, but I ended up coming back and pushing through it and as the game went along, I felt good. Let’s see how I feel tomorrow when I wake up, but I should be good.”
Both teams were undermanned. The Sixers played without Ben Simmons, who was out with left calf tightness. Philadelphia guard Seth Curry left the game in second quarter and did not return because he was not feeling well, according to Rivers. Curry missed time earlier this season because he tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are in unchartered waters with all this stuff,” Rivers said. “He said he didn’t feel great and that is all we needed to hear.”
Portland played without several players, including standout guards Damian Lillard (abdominal strain) and CJ McCollum (left mid-foot fracture).
The Sixers will next play their most anticipated game of the season so far. Philadelphia hosts the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at 8 p.m.
The Sixers (16-7) are the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn (14-9) is tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
