Joel Embiid plays like an MVP and leads 76ers to season-opening win

But it was Embiid, who was the story of the game. He spoke openly in the preseason of being disappointed that he did make any All-NBA or All-Defensive teams last season.

On Wednesday, Embiid sank 10 of 17 shots and grabbed 14 rebounds.

The Sixers crisp fourth quarter came after what Embiid described as a pitiful third quarter that saw Philadelphia trail by as many as 12.

“Body language was struggling (in the third quarter), and they caught themselves,” new 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “The execution down the stretch in the fourth quarter for a team that hasn’t been together was unbelievable. We loved that part.”

Wednesday was the first of 72 games in this COVID-19 shortened season.

There were no fans at the Center but the music still blared pregame and during timeouts. The game presentation didn’t change much.

Simmons and Embiid rang the bell together. The arena lights were turned off for the starting lineup introductions. Sixers reserve center Dwight Howard waived his arms at the imaginary fans calling on them to make imaginary noise.

Fake crowd noise – complete with boos and chants of defense – was pumped into the arena.