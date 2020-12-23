Joel Embiid plays like an MVP and leads 76ers to season-opening win

PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid discovered that life surrounded by shooters is pretty nice Wednesday night.
The center scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Philadelphia 76ers rallied to beat the Washington Wizards 113-107 in the season opener at Wells Fargo Center.
Embiid played the start of the fourth quarter with a lineup that included shooters Furkan Korkmaz, Seth Curry and Shake Milton. Embiid scored eight points in the first four minutes of the fourth as the Sixers rallied from a 10-point deficit.
"It easier when the court is spaced out," Embiid said. "They had to respect Seth. They had to respect Shake. They had to respect Furkan. At that time Washington went to single coverage, and I knew it. I knew it was time to get going. I had to concentrate and make plays."
Once Embiid got going, several Sixers followed.
Ben Simmons (16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists) contributed some key fourth quarter baskets for the Sixers. Curry (13 points, four assists) also played well in the final 12 minutes. Point guard Milton sparked Philadelphia off the bench with 19 points, shooting 2 of 4 from beyond the arc.
Their efforts allowed the Sixers to overcome stellar efforts from the Wizards backcourt of Bradley Beal (31 points) and Russell Westbrook (21 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds).
But it was Embiid, who was the story of the game. He spoke openly in the preseason of being disappointed that he did make any All-NBA or All-Defensive teams last season.
On Wednesday, Embiid sank 10 of 17 shots and grabbed 14 rebounds.
The Sixers crisp fourth quarter came after what Embiid described as a pitiful third quarter that saw Philadelphia trail by as many as 12.
“Body language was struggling (in the third quarter), and they caught themselves,” new 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “The execution down the stretch in the fourth quarter for a team that hasn’t been together was unbelievable. We loved that part.”
Wednesday was the first of 72 games in this COVID-19 shortened season.
There were no fans at the Center but the music still blared pregame and during timeouts. The game presentation didn’t change much.
Simmons and Embiid rang the bell together. The arena lights were turned off for the starting lineup introductions. Sixers reserve center Dwight Howard waived his arms at the imaginary fans calling on them to make imaginary noise.
Fake crowd noise – complete with boos and chants of defense – was pumped into the arena.
It was hard to make out the words but players and coaches could be heard jawing at the officials. Westbrook loudly urged his teammates to box out on an Embiid first quarter free throw.
Before the fourth quarter it was shaping up to be a frustrating night for the Sixers.
Starters Tobias Harris and Danny Green struggled, each shooting 0 for 4 from 3-point range.
But Embiid saved the Sixers and eliminated any post-game talk of potential lineup changes. He sank a driving layup with 1 minute, 9 seconds left to put Philadelphia up 105-103. The Sixers never trailed again.
One possession later with the Sixers still up two, Curry found Simmons open on the baseline for a dunk to put Philadelphia up 109-105 with 21.7 seconds left. The Sixers either got a basket or sank foul shots on their final nine possessions.
“Once we got to our sets and spacing,” Simmons said, “we looked great. I think we’re going to be a scary team once we start executing.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.