Joel Embiid leads Sixers to win and 3-0 series lead
Joel Embiid leads Sixers to win and 3-0 series lead

Wizards 76ers Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts after making a shot during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

Through the first three games of the NBA playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers have played like the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

And the Washington Wizards have played like the conference’s No. 8 seed.

So, it’s no surprise that the Sixers are a win away from a sweep of the Wizards after Philadelphia’s 132-103 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night in Washington D.C. Game 4 is 7 p.m. Monday.

Sixers center Joel Embiid sank 14 of 18 shots and scored a career playoff high 36 points. The Sixers were 17 of 33 from beyond the 3-point line. Danny Green was 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Tobias Harris continued his dominant series with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

"We made a lot of shots," Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. "We took a lot of threes and made a lot. But they were all good shots. They were all rhythm shots."

One play typified the Sixers dominance Saturday.

Late in the second quarter, Embiid caught the ball on the left wing. He drove the lane and rose up for a high-flying one-handed dunk as would-be Wizards defenders scattered for safety.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
