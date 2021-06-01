Joel Embiid hurt; Ben Simmons hacked; Sixers drop Game 4

The Philadelphia 76ers lost Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first round series against the Washington Wizards on Monday night.
That shouldn’t be a big deal.
Sixers center Joel Embiid left the game with right knee soreness.
It remains to be seen how big a deal that is.
The night ended with a spirited post-game press conference by Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers because no matter what happens during a Sixers playoff game the conversation seems to always be about Ben Simmons.
Washington employed the “hack-a-Ben” strategy and beat the Sixers 122-114 at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Philadelphia leads the series 3-1, and no NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit. Game 5 is Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Rivers had no details on Embiid’s injury after the game.
“I don’t know,” Rivers said. “I wish I could tell you guys. I honestly don’t know. I know they’re going to do imaging (Tuesday) just as a precautionary thing.”
Embiid (eight points, six rebounds) played just 11 minutes. He headed to the locker room after a hard fall in first quarter. Embiid drove the lane and was met at the rim by Washington center Robin Lopez, who blocked the shot. Embiid fell backwards and landed awkwardly. He immediately grabbed his hip and back in pain.
One of the big playoff concerns about the Sixers was whether Embiid would be durable enough to withstand a deep playoff run.
“Tonight, I feel like we kind of panicked (without Embiid),” Sixers veteran forward Danny Green said. ‘We lost our identity.”
As for hack-a-Ben, the Wizards intentionally fouled Simmons four times – three of them in the fourth quarter - to send him to the foul line. Simmons entered the game 0 for 9 from the foul line in the series. He was 5 for 11 overall and 4 for 8 in the fourth quarter Monday.
“I’m not getting discouraged going to the line,” Simmons said. “It is what it is. You have to get up there and knock them down.”
When the Wizards began to foul Simmons intentionally, the score was tied with 2 minutes, 47 seconds left in the game. When the strategy was done with two minutes left, the Wizards were up one. To discourage away-from-the-ball deliberate fouls, the NBA awards the fouled team a free throw and possession of the ball in the final two minutes of each quarter.
Not surprisingly after Embiid’s injury, the hack-a-Ben strategy was the prime postgame conversation.
Rivers said he was fine with the Simmons making just 1 of 2 foul shots each time he stepped to the line in the fourth quarter.
“Analytically, if you split all those free throws,” the coach said, “offensively, you’ll take a point a possession. I’d love if he made them both, but I didn’t think it changed the game for us.”
Simmons was limited to 25 minutes because of foul trouble and finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.
Rivers said he never thought of pulling Simmons from the game when the Wizards began to foul him.
“I will pass on that suggestion,” Rivers said.
Rivers was asked a few more questions about Simmons before the coach dismissed any further inquiries with an emphatic statement of support for Simmons. One of the questions was should Simmons score more when Embiid is out.
“You guys keep this Ben Simmons narrative going, which is freaking insane,” Rivers told reporters. “Ben is not a 40-point guy. I just don’t understand why this is not sinking in in this city. If I’m Ben, I’d get tired of it. Celebrate him and all the things he does well. You guys keep the Ben Simmons narrative going, we’re going to keep playing.”
As for the details of Monday’s game, Philadelphia appeared to be fading in the third quarter as the Wizards led by as many as 14. Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey (15 points) and forward Furkan Korkmaz (seven points) came off the bench to spark a Philadelphia comeback. The Sixers tied the score in the fourth quarter but could never grab the lead. Washington closed the game on a 12-4 run. Rui Hachimura’s 24-foot 3-pointer with 45.8 seconds left put the Wizards up six and all but clinched the win.
Tobias Harris led the Sixers with 21 points but sank just 8 of 24 shots.
Bradley Beal scored 27 for Washington, and Wizards guard Russell Westbrook had a triple double with 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists.
Green said the Sixers must prepare for Game 5 as if Embiid is not playing. The Sixers were 10-11 without their star center this season.
“Regardless of who is on the floor, we’ve been able to win games with different lineups,” Green said. “He’s a big part of what we do. But we’ve been in scenarios where we haven’t had him. We're going to need (Embiid) to be the last team standing, but that doesn't mean we can't win the next game or other games without him.”
