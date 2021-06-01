Joel Embiid hurt; Ben Simmons hacked; Sixers drop Game 4

“Analytically, if you split all those free throws,” the coach said, “offensively, you’ll take a point a possession. I’d love if he made them both, but I didn’t think it changed the game for us.”

Simmons was limited to 25 minutes because of foul trouble and finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

Rivers said he never thought of pulling Simmons from the game when the Wizards began to foul him.

“I will pass on that suggestion,” Rivers said.

Rivers was asked a few more questions about Simmons before the coach dismissed any further inquiries with an emphatic statement of support for Simmons. One of the questions was should Simmons score more when Embiid is out.

“You guys keep this Ben Simmons narrative going, which is freaking insane,” Rivers told reporters. “Ben is not a 40-point guy. I just don’t understand why this is not sinking in in this city. If I’m Ben, I’d get tired of it. Celebrate him and all the things he does well. You guys keep the Ben Simmons narrative going, we’re going to keep playing.”