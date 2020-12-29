Joel Embiid dominates again as Sixers beat Raptors

PHILADELPHIA – If Joel Embiid survives the 2020-21 regular season, he will be an NBA MVP candidate.

Emphasize the survive part of that sentence.

The star center played 38 minutes, scored 29 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Philadelphia beat the Toronto Raptors 100-93 at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night.

"I just did my job," Embiid said.

The Sixers are undefeated when Embiid plays but it has taken almost super-human efforts from him to get those wins. He’s averaging 28.3 points and 13.3 rebounds this season. Embiid is first 76er to score at least 25 points and grab 10 rebounds in his first three games since Charles Barkley did it in 1986-87.

“He was terrific – dominant,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said of Embiid.

The Raptors (0-3) and the Sixers (3-1) are both Eastern Conference contenders. The contest was the Sixers first since Sunday’s 118-94 in Cleveland to the Cavaliers in a game Embiid missed with back stiffness.

The Sixers fell behind early as they sank just 14 of 51 shots, including four of 18 from 3-point range, in the first two quarters and trailed 56-48 at half. Toronto led by as many as 14 in the first half.