Joe Sheeran and Will Hoover spark Mainland Regional to comeback win over Cherokee

Joe Sheeran and Will Hoover were a pair of unlikely standouts for the Mainland Regional High School baseball team Friday night.
Sheeran hits ninth in the batting order. Hoover was making his first varsity appearance.
On Friday night, both were in the right spot.
Sheeran knocked in three runs with a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the sixth inning to propel the Mustangs to a 6-4 win over Cherokee in a Coaches vs. Cancer Classic game at Bud Kern Field in Somers Point. Mainland Regional (3-0) is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Cherokee (3-1) is ranked No. 10.
Hoover entered the game in relief in the top of the fifth. The junior lefty struck out four in two innings for the win. Mark Elliott escaped a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the top of seventh to earn the save.
The Classic is always one of the highlights of the high school sports season. The event has raised nearly $70,000 for the American Cancer Society since it began in 2012.
This year the Classic takes on even more significance. It’s the first multi-team showcase event in South Jersey since the pandemic began. The Classic continues Saturday and Sunday at Mainland Regional.
Mainland trailed 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth.
Clayton Sands of Mainland cut Cherokee’s lead to 4-3 with an RBI single. Sheeran, a sophomore, stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. The Cherokee left fielder appeared to catch Sheeran’s drive, but he crashed into the fence and the ball was jarred loose, allowing all three runs to score.
Mainland could not breathe easy in the top of the seventh. Cherokee loaded the bases with no outs on a single, a double and a walk.
Elliott got the first out on a pop-up. The game’s most critical and crucial play then happened.
Elliott threw a 2-2 curveball that hit the Cherokee batter in the back. But the home plate umpire ruled that the Cherokee batter leaned into the pitch and called him out.
Elliott then got a groundball force out to end the game.
Cherokee 220 000 0 - 4
Mainland Regional 100 014 x - 6
