Joe Sheeran and Will Hoover spark Mainland Regional to comeback win over Cherokee

Joe Sheeran and Will Hoover were a pair of unlikely standouts for the Mainland Regional High School baseball team Friday night.

Sheeran hits ninth in the batting order. Hoover was making his first varsity appearance.

On Friday night, both were in the right spot.

Sheeran knocked in three runs with a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the sixth inning to propel the Mustangs to a 6-4 win over Cherokee in a Coaches vs. Cancer Classic game at Bud Kern Field in Somers Point. Mainland Regional (3-0) is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Cherokee (3-1) is ranked No. 10.

Hoover entered the game in relief in the top of the fifth. The junior lefty struck out four in two innings for the win. Mark Elliott escaped a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the top of seventh to earn the save.

The Classic is always one of the highlights of the high school sports season. The event has raised nearly $70,000 for the American Cancer Society since it began in 2012.

This year the Classic takes on even more significance. It’s the first multi-team showcase event in South Jersey since the pandemic began. The Classic continues Saturday and Sunday at Mainland Regional.