Joe Girardi to Phillies: "Catch the ball." Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto leave game with injuries

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi seemed a bit exasperated Saturday night.
With good reason.
The Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in a game that featured shoddy defense and injuries to star players on Saturday night.
Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper and standout catcher J.T. Realmuto left the game with injuries. Girardi said both are day-to-day.
Harper left in the middle of the fourth inning with right shoulder soreness.
“He came to use, which was smart,” Girardi said. “You don’t want to make it worse. Hopefully, it’s just day-to-day.”
Realmuto exited after seven innings with after reaggravating a wrist injury that caused him to miss a few games at the end of April.
“It seems to bother him when he swings and misses the most,” Girardi said.
If either Harper or Realmuto misses time it’s obviously a big loss for the Phillies.
Harper, who struck out in his only two at-bats Saturday, began the day with batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage slash line of .318/.449/.582.
Realmuto was 0 for 3 Saturday. He began the day with a .299/.406/.495 slash line.
Girardi left open the possibility that the Phillies might have to make some roster moves before Sunday afternoon’s series finale against Toronto.
“I’m not sure about (Sunday) for either one of them,” Girardi said. “Sleep and we’ll see what we have.
As for Saturday’s game, the Phillies committed three errors. A few other plays could have been ruled errors. Third baseman Alec Bohm had a rough night in the field. He committed one error but could have easily been charged with two more.
After a loss earlier this month, Girardi said the Phillies needed to “clean it up” defensively.
After Saturday’s loss, he was even more emphatic.
“Catch the ball,” he said, “just catch the ball. That’s all we need to do. I don’t know what that is. They work every day. They do their stuff. It has to be there just not following the ball into their glove, miscommunication. It shouldn’t happen at this level.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
