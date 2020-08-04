Phillies manager Joe Girardi, center, talks to shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) while making a pitching change during the sixth inning of Monday night’s game at Yankee Stadium in New York. Also pictured is second baseman Scott Kingery. Girardi said that while he hates to lose, he thought his team played ‘a pretty good game’ in its first action since July 26.
New York Yankees Gio Urshela hits a three-run, home run off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Deolis Guerra (57) during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto and home plate umpire Nic Lentz are behind the plate. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
In his first regular season appearance, New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
The Yankees’ Gio Urshela connects on a pitch from Phillies reliever Deolis Guerra for a three-run home run during the sixth inning Monday night in New York. Also pictured is Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is behind the plate.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper pauses as a baseball game against the New York Yankees is halted shortly before it went into a rain delay during the seventh inning Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) tracks the path of Gio Urshela's sixth-inning, three-run home run as Phillies catrching coach Greg Brodzinski ducks in the bullpen in a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers to Philadelphia Phillies Didi Gregorius during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
New York Yankees Gio Urshela, Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10), and home plate umpire Nic Lentz watch Urshela's sixth-inning, three-run, home run off Phillies relief pitcher Deolis Guerra (57) in a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Phillies manager Joe Girardi, center, talks to shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) while making a pitching change during the sixth inning of Monday night’s game at Yankee Stadium in New York. Also pictured is second baseman Scott Kingery. Girardi said that while he hates to lose, he thought his team played ‘a pretty good game’ in its first action since July 26.
Kathy Willens / associated press
New York Yankees Gio Urshela hits a three-run, home run off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Deolis Guerra (57) during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto and home plate umpire Nic Lentz are behind the plate. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
In his first regular season appearance, New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
Phillies left fielder Andrew McCutchen talks with relief pitcher Jose Alvarez in the bullpen between innings Monday night. The teams will play a doubleheader of seven-inning games Wednesday.
Kathy Willens
The Yankees’ Gio Urshela connects on a pitch from Phillies reliever Deolis Guerra for a three-run home run during the sixth inning Monday night in New York. Also pictured is Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is behind the plate.
Kathy Willens / associated press
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper pauses as a baseball game against the New York Yankees is halted shortly before it went into a rain delay during the seventh inning Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
Heavy rain falls interrpting a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) tracks the path of Gio Urshela's sixth-inning, three-run home run as Phillies catrching coach Greg Brodzinski ducks in the bullpen in a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers to Philadelphia Phillies Didi Gregorius during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
New York Yankees Gio Urshela, Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10), and home plate umpire Nic Lentz watch Urshela's sixth-inning, three-run, home run off Phillies relief pitcher Deolis Guerra (57) in a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi is known for his competitiveness.
But after the Phillies’ 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Monday night, Girardi more or less had to shrug his shoulders.
“I hate to lose,” Girardi said, “but considering what we’ve been through, I thought our guys played a pretty good game.”
Monday was the Phillies’ first game since July 26. The Phillies (1-3) have been caught in the fallout of the Miami Marlins’ COVID-19 outbreak. Miami, which played three games in Philadelphia on July 24-26, reportedly has had 18 players test positive for the virus.
The Phillies have undergone daily testing since July 27 with no players testing positive, but baseball is a sport meant to be played every day. The Phillies haven’t been able to get into a rhythm and now face even more scheduling challenges.
Tuesday’s game against the Yankees was rained out, a decision made Monday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Isaias’ arrival. Philadelphia will play the Yankees in a doubleheader of seven-inning games starting at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.
In a sign of just how topsy-turvy things are this season, New York will be the home team in the first game and Philadelphia the home team in the second. The Phillies are slated to start pitchers Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler in the two games.
“I think someone on this call could write a pretty good book with some of the stuff we’ve had to face this year,” Girardi said to reporters on a video conference call after Monday’s loss. “It’s been a strange year, but I really believe our players have adapted to it pretty well. If they continue to do that, good things are going to happen.”
Although they’ve played just four games, a troublesome issue for the Phillies has been the bullpen. Philadelphia relievers have a 6.75 ERA, having allowed 11 earned runs in 14 2/3 innings.
“I think it’s really hard to judge our bullpen right now just because we haven’t played in a week, eight days,” Girardi said. “You ask all relievers. They want consistent work. They don’t want to sit for a week and then expect to go out there and have pinpoint control. I think they need some consistent work before we really make a judgment.”
The Phillies will play the Yankees at Citizens Bank on Thursday and then host the Atlanta Braves for a four-game series Friday-Monday. With Wednesday’s doubleheader, the Phillies will need a starting pitcher Sunday. That pitcher could be top prospect Spencer Howard.
“Obviously, it’s something we’re going to have to talk about,” Girardi said of Howard. “Someone is going to have to fit in somewhere. At some point, we’re going to need someone.”
072220_spt_lastdance
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.