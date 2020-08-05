PHILADELPHIA – Joe Girardi must balance players’ health against wins and losses.
That can lead to some unenviable decisions for the Phillies manager as can be seen by what unfolded Wednesday night. It’s also something fans rarely think about.
“We’ve seen how many injuries there have been in the game,” Girardi said. “I have a responsibility to the organization to win. I have a responsibility to the players that I don’t allow them to hurt themselves because they’re trying to be heroes. This is their career. It’s how they’re going to earn their living. Lots of times I have to protect players from themselves. I take that very seriously.”
On Wednesday, the Phillies (2-4) split a doubleheader of seven-inning games with the New York Yankees, a result that felt a bit empty when it was all over.
Philadelphia won the first game 11-7 and lost the second 3-1.
The Phillies got standout effort from starting pitcher Zack Wheeler in the first game and a brilliant performance from starter Aaron Nola in the second.
The problem was the bullpen.
In the doubleheader, the Philadelphia bullpen faced 16 hitters and 11 of them reached base.
Philadelphia relievers have allowed 17 earned runs and 25 hits in 16 2/3 innings this season.
Philadelphia's recent activity is one of the bullpen's issues. The Phillies had played just once in the past 10 days primarily because they were caught up in the Miami Marlins’ COVID-19 outbreak.
The bullpen's other issue might be a lack of talent and experience. Girardi isn't going there for now.
“We had a quick (summer camp) and then you basically have a seven-day layoff,” Girardi said. “I think it’s really hard to evaluate exactly what we’re going to get moving forward. We want them to turn it around. I believe they will turn it around, but they just haven’t had consistent work. It’s hard to be sharp.
Nola was the reason the Phillies were probably kicking themselves after Wednesday’s games.
He tied a career high with 12 strikeouts, but it just wasn’t that Nola struck out a dozen Yankees. It was how he did it.
Nola overmatched one of baseball’s best lineups. Nine of the 12 strikeouts were swinging.
His first strikeout came in the top of the first when he got Aaron Judge looking at a curveball. Nola’s final strikeout came when he got Gleyber Torres swinging at a changeup.
Nola threw 88 pitches and got 19 swing-and-misses for an outstanding swing-and-miss rate of 22 percent.
His only mistake came in the second inning when he hung a curveball to Luke Voit, who hammered the pitch 420 feet into the left field stands for a solo home run.
“He hit it to the moon,” Nola said.
Girardi took Nola out after the sixth inning. Nola hadn’t pitched since opening day on July 24. If it weren’t his second start, and if the Phillies had played more in the past week, Nola probably would have stayed in the game.
Reliever Tommy Hunter took the mound in the top of the seventh with the score tied at one. He faced five batters, hit one with a oitch and gave up four hits and two runs.
Fans who wonder why Hunter was in the game need only to have seen the first game.
Wheeler allowed three runs in six innings and the Phillies began the seventh and final inning with an 11-3 lead. Relievers Austin Davis and Trevor Kelley then combined to give up six hits and four runs. Philadelphia closer Hector Neris came into the game to get the final out and the save.
Girardi said if Neris wasn’t needed in the first game, it would have been him instead of Hunter that started the top of the seventh in game two. This is the problem with bad bullpens. Their issues mushroom.
“We had to use (Neris) in the first game,” Girardi said. “They were one base runner away from having the tying run at home plate. We know the power they have in their lineup. I thought I needed to get Hector in that game. It’s not what I wanted to do. But I just felt it was the right move and when you have a chance to win a game, you’d better win the game.”
Girardi took the positives from the split afterwards.
“We know how good they are on the other side,” he said. “You feel really good about where Aaron Nola is at. You feel really good about where Wheeler is at. We just need to continue to build on that. If you get really good starts all the time, you’re going to win a lot of games.”
Time will tell if that statement is true with the Phillies bullpen.
