Jean Segura arrived at Citi Field in New York early Monday afternoon.
The Phillies’ second baseman started to put his uniform on 90 minutes before the game. He usually dresses 30 to 45 minutes before first pitch.
His teammates noticed.
“My teammates were freaking out,” Segura said with a laugh. “They were like, ‘What are you doing?’ ”
A few hours later, Segura gave his teammates another reason to freak out.
He hit a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to propel the Phillies to a 9-8 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field in New York.
Segura hit a 97.5 mph sinker from Mets reliever Miguel Castro 423 feet into the left-center field stands. The home run capped an topsy-turvy game. Philadelphia led 6-0 after the top of the fifth and trailed 7-6 after seven innings.
First baseman Rhys Hoskins was one of the players who noticed Segura dressing early.
“How many hits are you going to get?” Hoskins asked.
Segura answered five.
“I got close,” Segura said with a laugh.
The second baseman finished 4 for 5, but he did have five RBIs. Segura knocked in three runs with a bases-loaded double in the top of the first.
The win ended the Phillies’ two-game losing streak. A loss Monday would have been one of the most disappointing of the season and would have reignited debate about Philadelphia’s shaky bullpen and defense.
“I think (this win) was really important,” manager Joe Girardi said, “especially with the way we jumped on them. I felt like we could have scored 12 runs. Give (the Mets) credit: They made the plays. It just seemed like the favor was not with us today the way this was going, but I thought (this win) was really important.”
Monday’s game marked the return of Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler to Citi Field. Wheeler pitched for the Mets from 2013-19 before signing a five-year, $118 million contract with Philadelphia this past offseason.
Wheeler threw four scoreless innings to start but allowed three runs in the bottom of the fifth. He left after the sixth inning after only throwing 83 pitches with the Phillies ahead 6-3. Girardi said he pulled Wheeler because he felt the pitcher had lost his sharpness and was about to face a part of the Mets order that had hit him hard in its previous at-bats.
“I was a little surprised, but obviously it’s (Girardi’s) call,” Wheeler said. “You have to respect him.”
Philadelphia relievers JoJo Romero and David Phelps squandered the lead in the seventh inning, allowing four hits and four runs.
The Phillies’ defense also fueled the Mets’ comeback. Philadelphia shortstop Did Gregorius made two errors, and right fielder Kyle Garlick misplayed a fly ball into a hit.
But the Phillies didn’t wilt after their lead disappeared.
Rookie third baseman Alec Bohm continued his trend of delivering in the clutch with a two-out single to tie the game in the top of the eighth. That set the stage for extra innings and Segura’s heroics.
Philadelphia (20-17) trails the first place Atlanta Braves (24-17) by two games in the National League East.
The Phillies will host the Boston Red Sox in a doubleheader of seven-inning games at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday. It is the start of the stretch in which the Phillies will play eight games and three doubleheaders in six days.
“Those doubleheaders are important to us,” Segura said. “We need to win those games. We’re close to making the playoffs. It’s a big opportunity for us. I’m waiting for that moment. I’d love to be in the playoffs. I’ve never been in my career. I think it’s time to go there, and that’s why I came to this team.”
And just to be on the safe side, Segura said he will get dressed two hours before Tuesday’s first game.
