 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jean Segura and the Phillies walk it off again; Girardi says no change with Hector Neris at closer
0 comments

Jean Segura and the Phillies walk it off again; Girardi says no change with Hector Neris at closer

{{featured_button_text}}
Phillies host Yankees on June 12
Mike McGarry

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies made it harder on themselves than it had to be Saturday afternoon.

But they are in no position to quibble about how win they games.

The Phillies (32-32) have won three straight – all on walk-off hits.

Jean Segura's infield single in the bottom of the 10th inning knocked in the winning run and gave the Phillies an 8-7 win over the New York Yankees before 38,450 fans at Citizens Bank Park. 

For Segura, it was the second straight game he got to play the hero. He also hit a walk-off single in Philadelphia’s 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. The day before that, Luke Williams hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to give Philadelphia 2-1 win over the Braves.

If the Phillies had lost Saturday, it would have been one of the most exasperating defeats of the season.

The Phillies led 4-0 after the first inning and 7-3 after the seventh.

DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees tied the game with a three-run home run off Phillies closer Hector Neris in the top of the ninth.

Neris hurt himself by walking Brett Gardner and Tyler Wade with one out in the ninth. LeMahieu then lined an 84.7 mph 2-2 Neris splitter 397 feet into the left field stands to tie the game. Neris has blown two consecutive saves. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said he’s not thinking of making a change at closer.

“The bottom line is we won the game,” the manager said. “Hector for the most part has been really good. Closers go through it. We have to clean up the walks.”

But thanks to Segura, the Phillies can worry about Neris another day.

Segura came to the plate with runners on second and third and one out in the bottom of the 10th against Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman.

Segura pulled a 2-0 85.9 mph Chapman slider down the third base line. Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela made a diving stop. But his thrown from his back home could not get Phillies runner Ronald Torreyes, who crossed the plate with the winning run.

Saturday’s crowd was the largest at Citizens Bank since 39,061 fans saw the Phillies lost to the Boston Red Sox on Sept.15, 2019.

Many of those in attendance Saturday were Yankees fans. New York and Phillies fans spent much of Saturday's game trying to drown each other out.

“The emotion and noise,” Girardi said. “It was great to see a packed house. That’s what baseball is  - everyone enjoying it together.”

Philadelphia announced a few weeks ago that Citizens Bank would open to full capacity Saturday. The city then moved that date up to June 4.

Much was made of the fact that the biggest crowd the Phillies drew before Saturday was 16,118 last Saturday.

The most obvious way for the Phillies to continue to draw crowds like Saturday's is to win. With Saturday’s victory, they are at .500 for the first time since May 20. Philadelphia trails the first place New York Mets by four games in the National League East.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA plans to start the new season in October

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News