Jean Segura and the Phillies walk it off again; Girardi says no change with Hector Neris at closer

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies made it harder on themselves than it had to be Saturday afternoon.

But they are in no position to quibble about how win they games.

The Phillies (32-32) have won three straight – all on walk-off hits.

Jean Segura's infield single in the bottom of the 10th inning knocked in the winning run and gave the Phillies an 8-7 win over the New York Yankees before 38,450 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

For Segura, it was the second straight game he got to play the hero. He also hit a walk-off single in Philadelphia’s 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. The day before that, Luke Williams hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to give Philadelphia 2-1 win over the Braves.

If the Phillies had lost Saturday, it would have been one of the most exasperating defeats of the season.

The Phillies led 4-0 after the first inning and 7-3 after the seventh.

DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees tied the game with a three-run home run off Phillies closer Hector Neris in the top of the ninth.