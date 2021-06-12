Jean Segura and the Phillies walk it off again; Girardi says no change with Hector Neris at closer

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies made it harder on themselves than it had to be Saturday afternoon.
But they are in no position to quibble about how win they games.
The Phillies (32-32) have won three straight – all on walk-off hits.
Jean Segura's infield single in the bottom of the 10th inning knocked in the winning run and gave the Phillies an 8-7 win over the New York Yankees before 38,450 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
For Segura, it was the second straight game he got to play the hero. He also hit a walk-off single in Philadelphia’s 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. The day before that, Luke Williams hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to give Philadelphia 2-1 win over the Braves.
If the Phillies had lost Saturday, it would have been one of the most exasperating defeats of the season.
The Phillies led 4-0 after the first inning and 7-3 after the seventh.
DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees tied the game with a three-run home run off Phillies closer Hector Neris in the top of the ninth.
Neris hurt himself by walking Brett Gardner and Tyler Wade with one out in the ninth. LeMahieu then lined an 84.7 mph 2-2 Neris splitter 397 feet into the left field stands to tie the game. Neris has blown two consecutive saves. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said he’s not thinking of making a change at closer.
“The bottom line is we won the game,” the manager said. “Hector for the most part has been really good. Closers go through it. We have to clean up the walks.”
But thanks to Segura, the Phillies can worry about Neris another day.
Segura came to the plate with runners on second and third and one out in the bottom of the 10th against Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman.
Segura pulled a 2-0 85.9 mph Chapman slider down the third base line. Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela made a diving stop. But his thrown from his back home could not get Phillies runner Ronald Torreyes, who crossed the plate with the winning run.
Saturday’s crowd was the largest at Citizens Bank since 39,061 fans saw the Phillies lost to the Boston Red Sox on Sept.15, 2019.
Many of those in attendance Saturday were Yankees fans. New York and Phillies fans spent much of Saturday's game trying to drown each other out.
“The emotion and noise,” Girardi said. “It was great to see a packed house. That’s what baseball is - everyone enjoying it together.”
Philadelphia announced a few weeks ago that Citizens Bank would open to full capacity Saturday. The city then moved that date up to June 4.
Much was made of the fact that the biggest crowd the Phillies drew before Saturday was 16,118 last Saturday.
The most obvious way for the Phillies to continue to draw crowds like Saturday's is to win. With Saturday’s victory, they are at .500 for the first time since May 20. Philadelphia trails the first place New York Mets by four games in the National League East.
