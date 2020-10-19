Jay Wright's concerns are heightened after positive COVID-19 tests in Villanova's basketball program

Jay Wright says his biggest worry for many of his first 19 preseasons as Villanova men’s basketball coach was making sure his players wouldn’t become stagnant.

He’d find ways to keep them fresh so they would be hungry about coming to practice as the days dwindled to the start of a new season.

That’s not the case in 2020, however.

The Wildcats saw their prior season terminated in March because of the pandemic just as they felt they were reaching their peak. The players separated and spent the spring and most of the summer training at home instead of being in the Davis Center around their teammates. They all returned to campus on Aug. 10, being able to work out only in pods of four.

Then last month, they had to pause workouts for 14 days after a few members of their program tested positive for COVID-19. Testing after the quarantine kept them from returning to the court for almost another week, Wright said.

With preseason practice having begun Wednesday, the first time he had all 13 of his players on the court, Wright has found something new this season to worry about.