Doug Pederson heard a knock on his office door and saw an unexpected visitor Monday morning.
The 6-foot-4, 328-pound frame of offensive lineman Jason Peters filled the doorway.
Peters announced he would be willing to move back to left tackle.
Pederson gave the lineman a hug and said, ‘Let’s go.”
“I was thrilled to death when he shared the news,” Pederson said. “I couldn’t have been happier not only for him but our team. It shows great leadership by him.”
The Eagles open the season 1 p.m. Sunday at Washington. Who would play left tackle and protect quarterback Carson Wentz's blind side was one of the biggest questions of Philadelphia’s preseason.
Peters, 38, is one of the best players in franchise history and a possible future Hall of Famer. He starred at left tackle for Philadelphia from 2009-19.
But after last season, the Eagles seemed ready to move on from Peters. They chose not to re-sign him and gave the left tackle job to second-year pro Andre Dillard.
Injuries, however, changed everything.
Brandon Brooks, who is a Pro Bowl right guard, tore his Achilles tendon during a June offseason workout.
The Eagles re-signed Peters in July to a $3 million contract to replace Brooks.
When Dillard was lost for the season after tearing his biceps during training camp last month, it was widely assumed Peters would shift back to left tackle. But there were several reports that Peters wanted more money to shift to his former position.
The Eagles reacted by praising Peters' work at right guard and playing Matt Pryor at left tackle, but Pryor struggled. Philadelphia also worked out former Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Cordy Glenn.
That set the stage for Peters visit to Pederson's office Monday morning. Pederson did not divulge if Peters got his contract boosted to make the move.
“We were comfortable with (Peters) at right guard,” Pederson said. “I had not expected this. It was one of those pleasant surprises that we kind of hoped would come true.”
As for right guard, Pederson didn’t commit to Pryor starting at the position. Pryor started for an injured Graham in last year’s playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Pederson said rookie Jack Driscoll and Nate Herbig are also candidates at right guard.
“We have some options at the right guard position,” Pederson said. ‘This move with Jason Peters really solidifies that left side for us and puts us in a better position moving forward.”
Wentz said he trusted the coaches to solve the left tackle dilemma. That said, Wentz said he’s ecstatic Peters is back at the position.
“I’ve had J.P. back there blocking my blindside pretty much every year,” Wentz said. “He’s been the guy. We call him the bodyguard for a reason. He takes care of me. It puts us in a good position going forward.”
Notes: Wentz said he was bothered by a sore groin last week but pronounced himself healthy and ready to practice and play this week.
