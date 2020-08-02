Philadelphia starting pitcher Jake Arrieta uses the word "hopefully" when he talked about his chances of making his season debut for the Phillies in New York against the Yankees on Monday night.
Not only is there the COVID-19 pandemic to deal with, but Tropical Storm Isaias has begun to make its way up the East Coast on Sunday.
“There’s a potential hurricane, storm's looming,” Arrieta said in a video conference with reporters Sunday. “That’s just another factor we’re going to have to deal with. We are all in a really tough situation having to deal with so many different factors that have kind of derailed the beginning of our season. We knew these were going to be tough times, and we’re doing the best we can to stay ready.”
The Phillies, who have not played since July 26 because of COVID-19 issues, are scheduled to play four game against the Yankees this week. Monday's and Tuesday’s contests will be played at Yankees Stadium, and Wednesday's and Thursday’s games at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies (1-2) have been caught in the fallout of the Miami Marlins' new coronavirus outbreak.
Miami, which played three games in Philadelphia last weekend, has reportedly had 18 players test positive for the virus. The Marlins spent last week quarantining in a Philadelphia hotel. That ended Sunday, as the Marlins left for Baltimore to face the Orioles beginning Tuesday.
The Phillies have undergone daily testing since last Monday. No Phillies player tested positive Sunday, and the team worked out at Citizens Bank Park, but the team held no formal workouts for most of last week.
“Those days were tough,” Arrieta said. “It’s human nature to think, ‘why us?’ or ‘poor Phillies, why did this happen?’”
Arrieta hasn’t pitched in a regular-season game since Aug. 11, 2019. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a bone spur in his elbow.
With Citizens Bank Park shut down for much of last week, Arrieta worked out with a reliever Tommy Hunter on a Haddonfield, Gloucester County, baseball diamond to prepare for Monday.
"I've thrown in a few (simulated) games, I've thrown a bunch of bullpens, extended bullpens to keep the pitch count pretty high,” Arrieta said. “I'm in a good spot. I'm going to be able to give my team what we need. I'm really looking forward to getting into a real game finally.”
Arrieta said physically he feels like he’s in midseason form with no aches or pain.
“The body feels pretty fresh,” he said, “and the feel of all my stuff is there."
The Marlins and Phillies aren’t the only teams with COVID-19 issues. The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly had several players test positive this weekend. But Major League Baseball seems intent on carrying on with the season.
"MLB wants to do everything in their power to get this season completed, and we do as well. We're committed to doing that,” Arrieta said. "I want to see the postseason happen and not have to shut this thing down for good. That would be bad for a lot of reasons. The fans want to see baseball. We want to play. We have a game to look forward to (Monday) and hopefully we can get it in.”
