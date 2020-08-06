J.T. Realmuto isn’t making things any easier for Phillies management.
The catcher, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, hit a three-run home run to propel the Phillies to a 5-4 win over the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night. Realmuto also threw out a base runner trying to steal.
“J.T. does so many things for us,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “He had another great night for us. I’m really happy he’s on our side.”
How long the 29-year-old Realmuto will be on the Phillies side is one of this season’s biggest questions. Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said last month the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could complicate the Phillies ability to keep Realmuto, who is batting .333 (8 for 24) with three home runs and eight RBIs this season.
The Phillies traded top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez, catcher Jorge Alfaro and minor leaguer Will Stewart to the Miami Marlins in February 2019 for Realmuto. If the Phillies do not sign Realmuto, it would be a major blow to the organization not only because of his talent but also because of what the organization gave up to get him.
Realmuto’s teammates haven’t been shy about vouching for the catcher’s ability. Bryce Harper made a couple of high-profile statements in Realmuto’s favor during summer camp.
Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler praised Realmuto after Wheeler earned the win in Philadelphia’s 11-7 win over the Yankees in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
Wheeler signed a five-year $118 million contract with the Phillies last offseason.
“Playing against him all these years, I was wishing that he was my catcher, and now he is,” Wheeler said. “That was a part of me coming over here. I love throwing to him.”
On Thursday, Realmuto gave the Phillies a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first when he pulled a Jordan Montgomery curveball 357 feet into the first row of the left field stands.
In the fourth inning with the Phillies up 5-2, Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner led off with a single. Realmuto threw him out stealing to complete "a strike 'em out throw 'em out" double play. The two outs allowed Phillies starter Zach Efflin to get through four innings.
Phillies closer Hector Neris was the biggest reason why the Phillies held the lead. He pitched a scoreless 1 1/3 innings for the save, striking out Yankees slugger Aaron Judge on an 85 mph splitter with the tying run on third base to end the eighth inning.
Neris had no doubts about throwing his splitter in that situation because he has confidence Realmuto can block the pitch if it's in the dirt.
With the win, the Phillies (3-4) split the four-game series against the Yankees (9-3). Philadelphia now has a chance to create some momentum with its next 10 games coming at home against the Atlanta Braves, the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Mets.
But every time Realmuto does something positive this season his long-term future will be in the back of fans’ minds.
The Phillies will have some money come off their books at the end of the season. Starting pitcher Jake Arrieta ($20 million) and shortstop Didi Gregorius ($14 million) will both be free agents at the end of the season.
Whether the Phillies sign Realmuto or let him walk is not known. But one thing is for certain. That decision will go a long way toward defining the team well into the 2020s.
