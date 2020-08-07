This is a 2019 photo of J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. This image reflects the 2019 active roster as of Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, when this image was taken in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/)
FILE - In this July 6, 2020, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto throws to second base during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto plays during an intrasquad baseball game, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
J.T. Realmuto isn’t making things any easier for Philadelphia Phillies management.
The catcher, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, began Friday batting .333 (8 for 24) with three home runs and eight RBIs this season. The Phillies (3-4) hosted the Atlanta Braves in the opener of a four-game series Friday night.
“J.T. does so many things for us,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He had another great night for us. I’m really happy he’s on our side.”
How long the 29-year-old Realmuto will be on the Phillies' side is one of this season’s biggest questions. General manager Matt Klentak said last month the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could complicate the Phillies' ability to keep Realmuto.
The Phillies traded top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez, catcher Jorge Alfaro and minor leaguer Will Stewart to the Miami Marlins in February 2019 for Realmuto. If the Phillies do not sign Realmuto, it would be a major blow to the organization not only because of his talent but also because of what the organization gave up to get him.
Realmuto’s teammates haven’t been shy about lobbying for the catcher to remain with the Phillies. Bryce Harper made a couple of high-profile statements in Realmuto’s favor during summer camp.
Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler praised Realmuto after earning the win in Philadelphia’s 11-7 win over the Yankees in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
Wheeler signed a five-year $118 million contract with the Phillies last offseason.
“Playing against him all these years, I was wishing that he was my catcher, and now he is,” Wheeler said. “That was a part of me coming over here. I love throwing to him.”
If there was a game that illustrated what Realmuto means to any team he plays on, it was the Phillies' 5-4 win over the Yankees on Thursday.
Realmuto gave the Phillies a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first when he pulled a Jordan Montgomery curveball 357 feet into the first row of the left-field stands.
In the fourth inning, with the Phillies up 5-2, Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner led off with a single. Realmuto threw him out stealing to complete "a strike 'em out, throw 'em out" double play. The play allowed Phillies starter Zach Efflin to get through four innings and snuffed out a potential big inning.
The game's key point came in the eighth inning, however, when Phillies closer Hector Neris faced Yankees slugger Aaron Judge with the tying run on third base. Neris struck out Judge on an 85 mph splitter.
Neris had no doubts about throwing his splitter in that situation because he was confident Realmuto could block the pitch if it was in the dirt.
With the win, the Phillies (3-4) split the four-game series against the Yankees (9-3). Philadelphia now has a chance to create some momentum with its next 10 games coming at home against the Atlanta Braves, the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Mets.
But no matter what happens this season, the Realmuto question isn't going away. The more games he has like Thursday's, the bigger an issue his long-term future becomes.
The Phillies will have some money come off their books at the end of the season. Starting pitcher Jake Arrieta ($20 million) and shortstop Didi Gregorius ($14 million) will both be free agents.
Whether the Phillies sign Realmuto or let him walk is not known. But one thing is certain: That decision will go a long way toward defining the team well into the 2020s.
