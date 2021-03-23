J.T. Realmuto hits HR in first spring training game

J.T. Realmuto came back with a bang Tuesday night.
The Philadelphia Phillies catcher hit a home run in his first spring training at-bat Tuesday.
Realmuto hit a 76.7 mph changeup from Toronto Blue Jays starter Tommy Milone 353 feet into the stands.
Realmuto had been out since February with a broken bone at the base of his right thumb. He caught and batted second Tuesday. Realmuto was supposed to make his spring training debut as a designated hitter Sunday but was scratched from the lineup because of general body soreness.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi said the plan was to catch Realmuto four or five innings Tuesday. Realmuto would then play a simulated game Wednesday and catch again Thursday.
The Phillies open the season April 1 against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.
EXTRA INNINGS: Before Tuesday’s game, the Phillies optioned outfielder Mickey Moniak to minor league camp. Moniak, 22, impressed this spring, batting .273 (6 for 22) with two home runs. Moniak was the overall No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft but had struggled the past few seasons. Even though, he didn’t make the Phillies his performance this spring re-establishes him as a prospect.
