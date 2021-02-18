J.T. Realmuto fractures thumb, to miss some time; but he's 'not worried'

J.T. Realmuto didn’t think the MRI of his right thumb would be a big deal Wednesday.
After all, the Philadelphia Phillies catcher had just participated in the first day of spring training workouts for pitchers and catchers in Clearwater, Florida.
“I tried to play catch (Wednesday), and it just didn’t feel right,” Realmuto said during a Zoom call with reporters Thursday afternoon. “I went in and talked to the trainers, and they wanted to go get an MRI just to check on it. It felt like just a bone bruise to me.”
The MRI revealed a small fracture at the thumb’s base.
“I was kind of shocked,” he said.
The Phillies described the injury as a nondisplaced avulsion fracture of the right thumb. It’s not the way Realmuto or the Phillies wanted to start spring training. But the plan is for Realmuto to have the thumb immobilized in a cast for two weeks, be reevaluated and then hopefully be ready for Opening Day on April 1 against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.
Realmuto sounded confident Thursday, although he conceded his Opening Day return cannot be set in stone yet.
“I’m not worried about my thumb,” he said.
Realmuto’s injury occurred nearly a week ago when he was catching relief pitcher Jose Alvarado’s bullpen session. Realmuto tried to block a breaking the ball in the dirt on the other side of the plate.
“My right hand slipped out from behind my glove, and (the ball) just hit me right in the thumb area,” he said.
Realmuto was the source of plenty of drama this offseason. He was a free agent, and teammates and fans alike clamored for the Phillies to “sign J.T.” Philadelphia finally inked Realmuto to a five-year, 115.5 million contract last month.
“Obviously, I’m disappointed (the injury) happened, but if it’s going to happen at any time in the season, this might be the best time,” Realmuto said. “I was still pretty shook when it happened. I was so excited to get spring training started.”
With Realmuto out, Andrew Knapp becomes the Phillies’ top catcher. Knapp, 29, comes off his best offensive season with career highs in on-base percentage (.404) and slugging percentage (.444).
The Phillies also have 21-year-old rookie catcher Rafael Marchan and 38-year-old veteran Jeff Mathis in camp.
“I thought Andrew had an outstanding season offensively last year,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “I’m very confident in his skills to produce offensively (and) handle our (pitching) staff at a very high rate. We’re fortunate to have Andrew as a backup for J.T. because he’s really good.”
Despite the injury, Realmuto will still probably engage in conditioning exercises with the team and even catch some bullpens. Realmuto will flip the ball to a nearby player, who will throw it back to the pitcher.
“We’re obviously going to be cautious with it,” he said. “I think that’s why we’re immobilizing it, just to make sure that it has the time to heal. I feel pretty confident that after that two weeks, it’ll be healed because it already feels quite a bit better than it did the day that it happened.”
