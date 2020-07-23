The Philadelphia Phillies will open the 2020 baseball season in the heat of summer Friday night.
Former manager Charlie Manuel has famously called the hot humid temperatures of July and August “hittin' weather.”
These Phillies should be ready to take advantage of the conditions.
Philadelphia will rely on one of the National League’s best lineups when it begins the 60-game season at Citizens Bank Park against the Miami Marlins at 7:05 p.m Friday.
“We have the ability to have a really, really long lineup that is incredibly dynamic,’ Phillies outfielder and designated hitter candidate Jay Bruce said.
The lineup features two former MVPs in Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper. J.T. Realmuto is a two-time All-Star catcher, who hit 25 home runs last season. Shortstop Didi Gregorius averaged 22 home runs the past four seasons. Bruce hit 26 home runs last season.
“You start to think about who is going to hit six or seventh (In the lineup)?” Phillies utility man Neil Walker said. “Is it going to be Rhys (Hoskins) and Jay Bruce hitting six or seven? Scott Kingery hit eighth (in an exhibition game), and he is typically a guy that you probably see in the one or two-hole.”
Bruce said the Phillies don’t just have to rely on their power to produce runs.
“Most of the time you have lineups that either get on base or hit power,” he said. “It’s feast or famine. But I don’t believe our lineup is married to either one of those. I think we have the ability to sequence correctly and have the ability to put tough times on a lot of pitchers.”
The Phillies should get a big boost from the DH. It not only gets a bat like Bruce’s consistently in the lineup, but it also gives manager Joe Girardi a chance to give Realmuto or McCutchen a day off in the field but keep their bat in the lineup.
Bruce is a big fan of the DH.
“I grew up in the National League. It was all strategy. I hate double-switches,” Bruce said. “In my opinion, it’s a more fluid game when it comes to the DH style. I’m a fan of it. I can understand why people are kind of hung on the National League style of play. But I think it’s just as good of a game with the DH.”
The Phillies haven’t had a winning season since 2011, which was also the last time they made the playoffs.
This will be a season unlike any other because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no fans in the stands. The Phillies will play opponents only from the NL East and American League East.
Eight teams — as opposed to five in a normal season — will make the NL side of the postseason. Girardi said he favors the expanded postseason.
“I think it’s great for baseball,” he said. “In a time where we’ve all been starving for live sports, I think you’ll keep more communities involved. More cities and states involved in the excitement of baseball because your team has a chance to be in the playoffs. Once you get to that spot, anything goes.”
To make the playoffs, teams must stay disciplined on and off the field. A positive COVID-19 test could knock a player out of the lineup for half of the season. The fragility of the season was clearly evident Thursday when Nationals star Juan Soto tested positive for the virus hours before Washington was scheduled to open the season against the New York Yankees.
“I have been so impressed by the discipline and dedication of our players and staff in summer camp,” Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said. “The threat is real. The risk is very real. Once we start traveling on airplanes and checking in and out hotels that will likely present a new challenge. But if everybody handles it with same level of discipline that they’ve handled (summer camp), I’m pretty confident this is going to work.”
Extra innings: Klentak said utility man Phil Gosselin will be added to 30-man active roster before Friday’s opener … Girardi said Zach Eflin pitched well in a simulated game Thursday and will probably start Tuesday at home against the Yankees.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.