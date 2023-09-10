Gary Van Hettinga, right, of Egg Harbor Township, holds granddaughter Hannah, 2, as she gives her dad, Tom Lennon, a high-five as he approaches the finish line at the Ironman Atlantic City 70.3 triathlon Sunday.
Jason Greenspon, of Philadelphia, holds up a humorous sign — SMILE if you PEED during the SWIM — for riders making their way along Fairmount Avenue.
Volunteer Dejah Campos, 11, of Atlantic City, hands out water to runners on the Boardwalk. Dejah is with the Hooked On Fishing Not Drugs organization,
Amy Davis, of Philadelphia, makes her way along the expressway ramp.
On September 10, 2023, in Atlantic City, Medford resident Angela Murphy rings her bell for the bike riders passing by during the Ironman Atlantic City 70.3 triathlon, held under a cloudy and intermittent rainy sky.
On September 10, 2023, in Atlantic City, Gary VanHettinga from EHT and his granddaughter Hannah, 2, get sight of Hannah's dad Tom Lennon as he approaches the finish line at the Ironman Atlantic City 70.3 triathlon, held under a cloudy and intermittent rainy sky.
On September 10, 2023, in Atlantic City, athlete #623 Alison Willingmyre placed second with the womens participants during the Ironman Atlantic City 70.3 triathlon.
On September 10, 2023, in Atlantic City, athlete #983 Caroline Moyer from Malvern running inside of Kennedy Plaza as she transitions from the beach back to the boardwalk during the Ironman Atlantic City 70.3 triathlon.
On September 10, 2023, in Atlantic City, athlete #189 Mitchell Moskowitz from Union Beach gives the thumbs up signal as he rounds the corner at Columbus blvd to Fairmount ave. during the Ironman Atlantic City 70.3 triathlon.
On September 10, 2023, in Atlantic City, Philadelphia residents Molly and Nick Scarpato, and Anthony Nicolo came out to support the athletes during the Ironman Atlantic City 70.3 triathlon.
ATLANTIC CITY — The seventh Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held on a rainy Sunday morning in the resort.
Grahm Gaydos was the overall men’s winner, completing the course in 3 hours, 57 minutes, 55 seconds. He was more than 10 minutes faster than the runner-up. Sharon Schmidt-Mongrain was the top overall female finisher in 4:36:23.
The Ironman 70.3 is a half Ironman. Competitors in the main race completed three legs — a 1.2-mile swim in the bay starting at Bader Field, a 56-mile bike offshore through Atlantic County and back to Bader Field, and a 13.1-mile run along the Atlantic City and Ventnor boardwalks. In all, about 1,200 individuals competed Sunday. There were also 65 relay teams for which each person did one leg.
