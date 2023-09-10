ATLANTIC CITY — The seventh Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held on a rainy Sunday morning in the resort.

Grahm Gaydos was the overall men’s winner, completing the course in 3 hours, 57 minutes, 55 seconds. He was more than 10 minutes faster than the runner-up. Sharon Schmidt-Mongrain was the top overall female finisher in 4:36:23.

The Ironman 70.3 is a half Ironman. Competitors in the main race completed three legs — a 1.2-mile swim in the bay starting at Bader Field, a 56-mile bike offshore through Atlantic County and back to Bader Field, and a 13.1-mile run along the Atlantic City and Ventnor boardwalks. In all, about 1,200 individuals competed Sunday. There were also 65 relay teams for which each person did one leg.

Stephen Del Monte, 46, of Wildwood Crest, and his company DelMoSports directed Sunday’s race, as they do a handful of other competitions along the Jersey Shore each summer.

The finish line was located at Chicken Bone Beach on Missouri Avenue, the third time in the race’s seven years the athletes completed their journey on the sand and not on the Boardwalk.

For more results, go to ironman.com/im703-atlantic-city.

PHOTOS Ironman Atlantic City 70.3 Triathlon