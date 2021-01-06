Indoor racing series in Atlantic City, Trenton postponed

The Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series postponed two events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Wednesday.

These two indoor races are normally held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City and CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton.

The decision came after meetings Wednesday with building management. The capacity of the two venues cannot exceed 150 people, and spectators are not allowed.

“We have waited as long as we can in the hopes that conditions would improve and restrictions lifted allowing us to host the events,” series promoter Len Sammons said in a release. “Unfortunately cases are still high in New Jersey, and the vaccine rollout (is) slower than anticipated.”

The Atlantic City Indoor Race was scheduled to be held Jan. 29-30 at Boardwalk Hall. The East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals was scheduled for Feb. 19-20 at CURE Insurance Arena.

The East Coast race is expected to return in 2022.

“Atlantic City is our marquee event, and the Dirt race in Trenton last year was our best one yet,” Sammons said. “Postponing any event is hard, but these hurt a little more.”