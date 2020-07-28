The Margate Hurricanes beat visiting Hammonton 8-7 in eight innings Monday in the Atlantic County Baseball League. The Hurricanes (7-3) trailed 7-6 in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Margate’s Donnie Stone singled in Chris Knott and Darren Fischer in the eighth for the win.
Knott was the winning pitcher in relief, working the eighth inning. Fischer had three hits and Nolan Charlton hit a solo homer.
Hammonton dropped to 8-2.
Margate led 5-3 but Hammonton’s Giancarlo Palmieri hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to put his team up 6-5. The Hurricanes scored a run to tie it in the bottom of the seventh. Robbie Petracci singled in a run to put Hammonton up 7-6 in the top of the eighth.
Northfield 9, Absecon 4: Northfield (4-5) scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings and snapped visiting Absecon’s five-game winning streak. Marco Rios went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for the Cardinals, and Justin Epifanio was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Bobby Baxter Jr. and Dom Lopez each had three runs and an RBI.
For Absecon (5-5), Tim Marker was 2 for 3 with a solo home run.
Egg Harbor City 6, Ocean City 2: Winning pitcher Matt Verieri went four innings and struck out eight. Gabby Carino went two innings of relief, and Matt Rivera worked the seventh inning. Jon Newman went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, and Colin Fabio was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. EHT upped its mark to 2-4.
For host Ocean City (7-3), pitcher Andrew Dipasquale went five innings and struck out six. Reliever Sleiter Surriel struck out four in two innings.
