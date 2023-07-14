The host Brigantine Beach Patrol had to rally to win the 58th annual Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational on Thursday.

Brigantine, which usually dominates its home event, won the last of the five races and scored enough points to win.

Brigantine, the defending champion, won the rescue relay, in which a swimmer, paddler and doubles crew each pick up a “victim” at the flag 500 feet from shore. The boats didn’t pick up a person, due to rough water conditions. Brigantine swimmer Spencer Alderson “rescued” James Haney, who was at the flag, Grace Emig paddled out, and she and Sean O’Neill paddled back, and the crew of brothers Jack and Joe Savell rowed out and back for the win.

Brigantine scored in each race and finished with 16 points for first place. Lavallette, which won two races, placed second with 14 points, and Ocean City was third with 13. Margate scored 11 for fourth. Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places in each race. No times were kept.

“It was a total team effort,” said Brigantine Beach Patrol Chief Kip Emig, Grace’s father. “It didn’t start off too well, but the group of guards really came back at the end. They knew they had to win the last race. They really put in a lot of effort in the last race to win it.

“And we needed help. Margate and Atlantic City were there (finishing second and third, respectively, in the last race), and that helped us secure the win. If Lavallette had gotten second in the race it would have been a tie (with Lavalette and Brigantine each scoring 16) but Lavallette would have won the tiebreaker (number of race wins).”

Lavallette’s Dylan Citta, Summer Sakowicz, Ben Dupree and Anthony Tropia won the first race, the four-person paddleboard relay. The Margate brother-sister crew of Hayden and Alexis Smallwood won the coed surfboat sprint race. Lavallette’s Citta, Dylann Eldridge, Sean Rave and Dupree took the four-person swim relay. Ocean City won the iron man relay, in which each team has a doubles crew, a swimmer and a paddler. O.C.’s lineup was the crew of Thatcher Hamill and Frank Christy, swimmer Dylan DeWitt and paddler Andrew Shaw.

The event honors the late Kuhn, a former Brigantine Beach Patrol Captain.