Holy Spirit's Patrick Smith rushes for CAL-school record 362 yards

Spirit (2-0) is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. The Spartans wanted to establish the run against Cedar Creek. Spirit wasn’t happy with the way it ran the ball in its season-opening 18-6 win over St. Joseph on Oct. 2.

“We tried to simplify things for the offensive line and our backs,” coach A.J. Russo said. “Against St. Joe, those guys stuffed us upfront. We wanted to try to get some continuity back in our running game.”

Smith carried 30 times, 27 of them in the first half. He showed the power to run over defenders and the speed to run away from them, scoring touchdowns on runs of 22, 47, 48 and 6 yards. Russo called him "a difference maker."

“The offensive line opened a lot of holes,” Smith said, “and the second level is one-on-one with the safety or the corner. That’s on me. You have to make a play.’

Smith’s backup, Devin Lee, also excelled with seven carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

The Spirit defense shut down Cedar Creek. Senior linebacker A’Johnnie Rembert made two tackles for losses and deflected two passes. Junior linebacker Michael Francisco made three tackles for losses.