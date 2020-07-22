On July 21st, in Williamstown, the Holy Spirit Spartans baseball team squares off against Monroe Township. Spartan #17 Brandon Castellini covers home plate, tagging out a Monroe runner looking to score.
WILLIAMSTOWN — Pat Oakes stepped to the plate for his last at-bat in the blue and gold of Holy Spirit High School on Tuesday night.
The second baseman lined a double up the right-center field alley. The Holy Spirit dugout roared.
“I said, ‘This is the last one. I might as well end on a good hit,’ ” the recent graduate said. “I spent my whole life playing baseball. It felt good getting to that second base bag one more time as a high school player. I always have my teammates and fans cheering me on. That growl from the dugout was awesome to hear at second base.”
The hit came in the seventh and final inning of the Holy Spirit/BPC Spartans' 7-3 loss to Williamstown/Monroe Township in a Last Dance World Series game.
The Last Dance is a pseudo-high school baseball tournament that began last week with more than 200 New Jersey teams participating. The name of the tournament says it all. The new coronavirus wiped out the spring sports season. The Last Dance was designed to give teams and graduated seniors one final chance to play baseball together.
Most of the recent graduates face an uncertain baseball future. Oakes will attend Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and study accounting. He plans to try to make the Hawks baseball team as a walk-on.
“It was disappointing having our real senior season taken away from us,” Oakes said. “Once we heard about this Last Dance, we were in the cages every day and working at it.”
Holy Spirit was the only Cape-Atlantic League team to advance to the tournament’s second week and Tuesday’s South Round of 16 games. Fans sat in chairs along the right- and left-field lines. Temperatures, in the mid-90s in the afternoon, fell after the 7 p.m. game started. As the sun set, a nice breeze picked up.
Williamstown took control with five runs in the bottom of the fourth to build a 7-1 lead. Ryan Achey knocked in two runs with a single in that inning, and two more runs scored on a Spirit throwing error.
Spirit managed just four hits, but junior Shane Solari was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Junior shortstop Steven Petrosh singled and knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly.
The Spartans finished 3-1 in the tournament. Spirit coach Steve Normane said the effort gives the Spartans' younger players something to build off as they begin to work for what they hope will be a full high school baseball season in spring 2021.
“We have a chance to do some real good next year,” Normane said. “Trevor (Cohen), Shane (Solari), Steve Petrosh and C.J. Egrie all had kind of breakout tournaments. We’re really excited for next year, and I told them don’t forget this feeling. No one likes losing their last game.”
But in the end, the Last Dance was about the Spirit seniors.
“I’m just glad I got to play in these colors one last time,” said catcher Justin Jimenez. “These boys are forever going to be my brothers. I wouldn’t want to play with anybody else.”
After the game, the Spartans huddled in short right field. The Spartans' Class of 2020 players — Oakes, Jimenez, Brandon Castellini, Jake DiNatale, Jake Taylor and Michael Elentrio — broke away from the huddle and walked toward the dugout as their coaches and younger teammates remained behind.
Spirit fans gave the six graduates a standing ovation.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to play this thing,” Normane said. “The people who put this together did it for the right reasons, and the right reasons are to watch those six (seniors) walk off the field one more time in a (Holy Spirit) uniform.”
Holy Spirit 001 000 2 – 3 4 3
Williamstown 011 500 x – 7 11 0
2B: Oakes, Solari HS.
HR: Zerbe W.
WP: Wichrowski W. LP: Patten HS.
