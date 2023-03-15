PISCATAWAY — Tyler Thomas scored 25 points, including a go-ahead jumper with 9.3 seconds left in overtime, and Hofstra beat top-seeded Rutgers 88-86 on Tuesday night in the first round of the NIT.
Hofstra (25-9) advances to play the winner of Wednesday's Cincinnati-Virginia Tech game.
Hofstra forward Nelson Boachie-Yiadom forced overtime by grabbing an offensive rebound off a missed 3-pointer by Jaquan Carlos and sinking a jumper from the free-throw line with 2.2 seconds left.
Darlinstone Dubar added 17 points, Aaron Estrada scored 13, Carlos had 12 and Boachie-Yiadom finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for Hofstra.
Cam Spencer had 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Rutgers (19-15). Derek Simpson added 19 points, Clifford Omoruyi had 14 and Caleb McConnell scored 13.
