Tonight's Flyers-Penguins game won't air on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Tonight's Flyers-Penguins game won't air on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Flyers Ducks Hockey

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) shoots during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

 Ashley Landis - staff, AP

If you don't subscribe to a streaming service, you won't be able to watch Thursday's Flyers game on TV.

To look at it another way: You won't need a cable subscription to watch Philadelphia take the ice.

The matchup between the Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins won't air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, and it isn't being carried by ESPN or TNT. It's streaming exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu as part of the network's new TV deal with the NHL.

It's one of 75 NHL games scheduled to stream exclusively on the two Disney-owned streaming platforms this season. The Flyers have three more games scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. They are:

Jan. 18 vs. the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. (rescheduled from Nov. 30)

March 24 at the St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m.

April 25 at the Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m.

The Flyers' Dec. 21 game against the Washington Capitals was scheduled to also stream exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, but was postponed due to COVID-19. That game has yet to be rescheduled.

The good news is you can sign up for a free trial for Hulu. Otherwise, a subscription costs $6.99 a month for either Hulu or ESPN+. There's also a bundle that features ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ for $13.99 a month.

