The Flyers' Samuel Morin is a 'work in progress' as he makes switch from defense to left wing

Samuel Morin used the phrase "work in progress" Tuesday when talking about his switch from defense to left wing. So did coach Alain Vigneault.

In other words, don't expect the 6-foot-7, 230-pound Morin to be in the Philadelphia Flyers' left-wing rotation any time soon. That's no surprise because Morin has spent his entire career trying to prevent goals.

The most difficult part of the position change, Morin said, is getting into condition and keeping his feet moving.

"I didn't play hockey for so long," he said after the Flyers' camp session in Voorhees. "Even if you work pretty hard, you need to play games and stuff to get your game shape going. That is a work in progress for me right now, but I am doing some good stuff out there. I think I had some mistakes today, but I [also] did some good stuff."

Morin, 25, has been getting advice from assistant Ian Laperriere and former Flyer Danny Briere as he attempts to make the transition.

Because of injuries, including two ACL tears, Morin has played just 28 games (eight with the Flyers, 20 with the Phantoms) over the last three seasons.