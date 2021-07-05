Rugged Allison wants to muscle into Flyers' lineup

He didn't play for Lehigh Valley until March, meaning it was about a year since he was last in a game, back when he played for Western Michigan University.

Allison showed no ill effects from the ankle surgery. In 10 AHL games with Lehigh Valley, he had nine points (four goals, five assists) and was plus-8 before being recalled by the Flyers and making his NHL debut. He had seven points (four goals, three assists) and was plus-1 in 14 games with the Flyers, during which he was one of their most noticeable players. Allison was constantly getting in the goaltender's face, creating havoc in front of the net, and displaying a hard shot.

"I just went there and tried to enjoy my time," he said. "Soak it all in and, every once in a while I'd sit back and (think), 'Wow, I'm really doing this. This is something I spent my entire life dreaming of.' So it was good for me to see that all my hard work had kind of paid off. However, this is just the beginning. This is just the tip of the iceberg. But it's good to know I'm going in the right direction and doing the right things."

Foerster was an underage player in the AHL who was allowed to play in the league only because the Ontario Hockey League shut down because of COVID-19.