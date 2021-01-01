Report: Flyers to play Boston in outdoor game in Lake Tahoe on Feb. 21

The Philadelphia Flyers' 56-game schedule will include a twist: an outdoor game in Nevada against the Boston Bruins on Feb. 21.
It will be part of a two-game "Outdoor Weekend" showcase in Lake Tahoe, according to Sportsnet in Canada. The other game: Colorado vs. Vegas on Feb. 20.
Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher did not immediately respond when asked for confirmation in a text message.
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the picturesque Edgewood Tahoe Resort, home of a popular celebrity golf tournament, will host the games. They will be held near the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes. Fans will not attend, the report said.
This would be the fifth outdoor game in Flyers history and their second against Boston. They lost to the Bruins in overtime 2-1 in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park in 2010.
The Flyers are 1-2-1 in outdoor games, with a dramatic 4-3 overtime win over visiting Pittsburgh in 2019. In that game, the Flyers scored two goals with their goalie pulled to tie the score at 3-3 and then won in overtime on Claude Giroux's goal before 69,620 fans at rainy, percolating Lincoln Financial Field.
Since 2003, the NHL has had 30 regular-season outdoor games, including three last season.
Penguin plungers take to the water off Maine and Caspian avenues Friday in Atlantic City.
Traci Scott who started this plunge to get the African American community involved with the polar bear plunge while also helping to donate money to the African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey. Atlantic City, NJ. January 1, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For Press of Atlantic City )
PHOTOS from the New Year's Day Penguin Plunge in Atlantic City
Penguin plungers take to the water off Maine and Caspian avenues Friday in Atlantic City.
Traci Scott and Delore Mitchell were among those who took the plunge Friday.
Penguin plungers take to the water off Maine and Caspian avenues Friday in Atlantic City.
Traci Scott and Delore Mitchell were among those who took the plunge Friday.
Drew Brady and Steve Flynn, of Pennsylvania, were among Friday's plungers.
Delores Mitchell, 81, gets ready to take the plunge Friday.
Traci Scott who started this plunge to get the African American community involved with the polar bear plunge while also helping to donate money to the African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey. Atlantic City, NJ. January 1, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For Press of Atlantic City )
Rebecca Eisle, of Northfield, goes for her ninth plunge off Maine Avenue in Atlantic City.
