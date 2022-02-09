Red Wings beat Flyers 6-3 for first win in Philadelphia since 1997

Sure enough, after Fabbri made it 4-2, the Flyers needed 21 seconds for Scott Laughton to make it 4-3.

“It didn’t seem like we had anybody that could really keep swinging the momentum," Yeo said. “We had one good shift, then we had a really bad shift.”

Givani Smith sealed the win for Detroit with his fourth goal in the third and Vladislav Namestnikov added an empty-netter in the final minute.

POWER OUTAGE

The Flyers went 0 for 5 on the power play.

“When you look at the goals during the season we gave up on the PK, it’s not because we’re bad, it’s one little mistake," Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider said. "But everybody contributed tonight.”

MILESTONE MOMENT

“Drew it up a million times in my head, how I was going to get my first NHL goal since I was young, and I didn’t think any of the times I drew it up it was going to go off my pants and in,” Ratcliffe said.

BRIERE PROMOTED

Danny Briere said it might take some time for the Flyers to truly become contenders.