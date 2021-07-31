'Win-now' Flyers are still no Stanley Cup threat but are better than last season

"It's a natural progression for guys who were No. 1 goalies, and their game has slipped, for whatever reason," Boucher said Friday. "Sometimes it's age. Sometimes it's the environment they're in. You kind of transition to another chapter in your career, where you get into a share-the-load type of deal, or be a No. 2.

Boucher noted that Jones started his career as a backup with Los Angeles, "and when he played, there was a lot of quality there. I'm not surprised that this is where it goes. It's an opportunity for him to take some pressure off him and kind of relax and enjoy being a mentor to Carter."

Added Boucher: "And you don't want to send a message to Hart, either, by signing a guy like Petr Mrazek or Frederik Andersen. You're not going after those guys. They're going after the next tier of goalie who is at the point in his career where it's not about being the starter. It's about transitioning into a 1B or a 2. That's where he's at."

The Flyers haven't missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since 1992-93 and 1993-94. Fletcher made a lot of good moves to make sure it doesn't happen. The players, embarrassed by a listless season that produced six more losses than wins, are determined to rebound.