 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Van Riemsdyk scores late goal to lead Flyers past Jets 3-1
0 Comments

Van Riemsdyk scores late goal to lead Flyers past Jets 3-1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PHILADELPHIA — James van Riemsdyk snapped a tie game when he scored off a rebound with 4 minutes, 9 seconds left to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Scott Laughton's shot off goalie Connor Hellebuyck bounded straight to a streaking van Riemsdyk, and he pounded in the puck for his 11th goal of the season.

That's two straight wins for the Flyers -- following a 13-game losing streak.

The Flyers snapped their franchise-worst streak on Saturday and quickly fell back into misery when Kyle Connor, an NHL All-Star, scored 48 seconds into the game. Connor fired one from the circle past Carter Hart for his 25th of the season. Connor scored two of Winnipeg's four game-winning goals in January and had six total in the month.

Travis Konecny snapped a wrister over Hellebuyck for his eighth goal of the season and tied it 1-all in the second. Oskar Lindblom scored an empty-netter for his sixth goal of the season with 1:14 left in the game.

The few fans that showed up at Wells Fargo Center stood and cheered as Hart wrapped up the game with his 32nd save and sent the Flyers into the All-Star break with a rare reason to feel good

SHORT TIMERS

Each team played with an interim coach. Dave Lowry took over in December when Jets coach Paul Maurice resigned. Mike Yeo took over in December when the Flyers fired Alain Vigneault.

CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN

Flyers center Claude Giroux played his 700th game as team captain, a role he has held since the start of the 2012-13 season. He is the longest-tenured captain in Flyers history. Giroux has missed just 10 games since taking over the captaincy in January of 2013; half of those 10 have been due to COVID-19 protocols. He has 210 goals and 440 assists for 650 points while wearing the "C," which ranks sixth in the NHL since the start of the 2012-13 season. He is 15 games shy of the 1,000-game milestone, all with the Flyers. He was named an All-Star.

UP NEXT

Jets: Return from the All-Star break on Feb. 8 at home against Minnesota.

Flyers: Play Detroit on Feb. 9.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady records that may never be broken

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News