Van Riemsdyk scores 2, Flyers deal Arizona 5th straight loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — James van Riemsdyk scored two goals and Patrick Brown scored his first goal of the season, leading the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Scott Laughton and Claude Giroux also scored, and Travis Konecny had two assists for the Flyers, who scored twice in a 73-second span of the second period to break a 2-all tie.

Martin Jones had 29 saves for the Flyers, who won their second straight after breaking a 10-game winless streak with a 4-3 victory in Las Vegas on Friday. The Flyers are 7-3-1 against the Western Conference.

"Obviously, the confidence isn't at a high when you lose 10 in a row," said Laughton, whose Flyers completed a stretch of five games in seven days.

"To go into Vegas and to play a back-to-back here, legs aren't probably the best, but you have to play a smart game and guys did that tonight."

Brown made it 3-2 at 11 minutes, 21 seconds of the second, intercepting a cross-ice pass by Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka and scoring into an open net.

Vejmelka had come out of his net to play a long pass near the right circle, but did no get much on his pass.