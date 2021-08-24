Travis Sanheim: Flyers GM has 'done his job. Now it's up to us to come together as a group.'

Fletcher's summer remake has brought in "a lot of changes, a lot of new faces," Sanheim said. "I think everyone's excited. I think we see a lot of good things in the moves that were made and gets us excited to get back to Philly. I know speaking with the other guys and the potential that we see. Chuck's done his job. Now it's up to us to come together as a group."

Last season, Sanheim was paired mostly with Phil Myers, who, along with Nolan Patrick, went to Nashville in last month's trade for Ellis. Patrick was then dealt to Vegas.

"Obviously, me and Phil were really good friends and played together quite a bit, whether it's American League or even in the NHL," said Sanheim, who is coming off a subpar season in which he had just 15 points and a minus-22 rating. "Got to know him quite well.

"I messaged him as soon as the trade went down. Obviously, I'm going to miss him and best of luck in Nashville. He reached out Saturday as well, right after I signed. We've got that good friendship, and hopefully we can meet up when we play each other next."

Sanheim signed a two-year deal with an annual $4.675 million salary-cap hit, leaving the Flyers up against the $81.5 million cap. Based on their projected roster, if they carry just 22 players — most teams use 23 — they will have only $281,477 in cap space.