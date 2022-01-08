Tomas Hertl gets hat trick in Sharks' overtime win over Flyers

Boughner said Hertl provided a boost with more than just his scoring.

"What I loved is even when we got down 2-0, he took a huge leadership role (saying), 'We're still in this, we got this, let's keep working,'" Boughner said. "He was pretty inspirational."

The Flyers started backup goalie Jones against his former team. The Sharks bought out the final three years of Jones' contract over the summer after three subpar seasons in which he had an .896 save percentage. Jones won 170 games in six seasons in San Jose and in 2016 helped the club reach their only Stanley Cup final.

"I think it's always special to play against your former team," Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo said before the game. "He obviously played a lot of really good hockey for that organization. Those things happen in this business, we're all aware of that. At the same time, there is a sense of pride going up against your former team."

Jones stopped the first 35 Sharks shots before they scored three in the final 12:37 of regulation and OT.

"It doesn't feel very good that we lost; that's it," he said.