Time for Flyers to trade Claude Giroux and launch a full rebuild

The Philadelphia Flyers are sinking, and no one is throwing them a life jacket.

Not Tampa Bay, which has two wins over the Flyers during their six-game losing streak.

Not Carolina, which took advantage of a slew of Flyers giveaways and blitzed the Orange and Black 6-3 on Black Friday.

Not New Jersey, which had lost five of its last six games before pulling away from a late 2-2 tie and whipping the Flyers 5-2 on Sunday.

"They capitalized on every mistake we made," said defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who made two of them that the Devils converted into goals.

"We're constantly giving up chances after chances every game," said Ivan Provorov, whose game hasn't been the same since his new defensive partner, Ryan Ellis, went down with an injury. "Our puck support has got to be way better."

Among other things.

The Flyers are getting very good goaltending from Carter Hart and Martin Jones, and have been solid on the penalty kill. Other than that, they are a hot mess, playing tentatively and without confidence, rarely getting into the offensive zone with speed on controlled entries.

Comical power play