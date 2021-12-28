Stricter Canadian rules complicate NHL push through pandemic

Teammate Steven Stamkos said it was a fine line, while acknowledging discussion about testing less is happening around NHL locker rooms. Veteran executive Lou Lamoriello said the league and union are doing the best they can without being able to control Canadian federal and provincial rules.

“Unless we weren’t playing in Canada and we didn’t have teams in Canada, you could consider (not testing asymptomatic vaccinated players), and certainly it would be (considered),” the New York Islanders general manager said over the weekend. “But with the guidelines and rules of Canada, it’s impossible to have happen. We wouldn’t be able to have games without the testing that is required to play in Canada.”

One option is having different testing and isolation requirements for the U.S. and Canada.

“There’s arguments on both sides,” Howson said. “You want the level playing field, but for us, the 26 teams that could have a less restrictive system, why should they be punished?”

The NHL is testing players, coaches and staff daily through Jan. 7 as part of enhanced virus protocols, which include a return to mask-wearing and restrictions for road teams. Taxi squads are back until the All-Star break to try to keep the season going.