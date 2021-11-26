Sebastian Aho scores twice, Hurricanes beat Flyers 6-3

But Carolina answered 29 seconds later when Fast converted a tying goal on a rebound, and the Hurricanes went ahead for good with 5:48 remaining in the second on a beautiful, tic-tac-toe play with Kotkaniemi finishing from close range after passes from Seth Jarvis and Tony DeAngelo.

Lorentz capped the offensive outburst for Carolina, making it 5-3 with 3:38 to play in the second by scoring another pretty Carolina goal from close range.

"We do have some talent, for sure," Brind'Amour said. "But most of them came off doing it right the other way. It was nice to see."

Raanta preserved the two-goal advantage with a stellar pad save on Connor Bunnaman on a 2-on-1 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the period.

"We know we can play better," Flyers captain Claude Giroux said. "We know we can support each other better on the ice. We have to play as a unit of five, and right now we're not.

"As a team, we're flat. We're not playing the best we can, and we know that. There's a lot of frustration in our game. We need to reset here and figure it out."