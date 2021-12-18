Sanheim leads Flyers to overtime victory over Senators

PHILADELPHIA — Travis Sanheim scored 1:35 into overtime and also had an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Sanheim netted the game-winner on a wrister from close range after being set up by Cam Atkinson in the 3-on-3 session.

“It’s just confidence right now,” said Sanheim, who has upped his season total to 10 points with five in the last three contests. “I’ll take those, enjoy them, especially when they’re game-winners.”

Claude Giroux, Oskar Lindblom and Joel Farabee also scored for the Flyers, who have won four of five. Giroux moved into a tie for second on the franchise’s all-time scoring list.

Backup goalie Martin Jones started in place of Carter Hart, who missed the contest due to a non-COVID illness, and made 28 saves.

Artem Zub, Tim Stützle and Alex Formenton scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg had 34 saves.

“I thought it was a heck of an effort,” Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. “We’re in every game right now.”