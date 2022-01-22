Sabres win 6-3, hand Flyers 11th straight loss

Krebs scored his first NHL goals in his 20th game and sixth with the Sabres since being acquired from Vegas in a trade for former captain Jack Eichel. He got his first on a partial breakaway with two minutes left in the first period and scored again to make it 5-2 at 2:24 of the second.

Skinner gave Buffalo the lead 1:29 into the game and was set up by Dahlin on a power play 4:36 into the third period. Skinner leads the Sabres with 16 goals, and Dahlin recorded his team-best 21st assist.

The Flyers fell to 2-18-3 when failing to score first, even after Ristolainen and Giroux scored 1:16 apart for a 2-1 lead in the opening period. Giroux redirected Travis Konecny’s shot past Houser on a power play with 5:10 remaining in the game for his 14th goal.

Trainer's room

Flyers: Forwards Joel Farabee (upper body) and Kevin Hayes (abdominal surgery) both went on injured reserve Friday and are expected to be out for a month. ... F Wade Allison made his season debut after being called up from the minors with F Jackson Cates.