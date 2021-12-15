Rejuvenated Flyers make it three in a row under Mike Yeo

Offense from defensemen

Sanheim (two points, plus-3), Ivan Provorov (two points, plus-3), and Rasmus Ristolainen (two primary assists, plus-2, six hits) contributed greatly from the back end.

"We want to get back on the offense," said Sanheim after scoring his first goal of the season. "That's how we're going to be better defensively, working together as a group, transitioning quick and playing in the offensive zone. We did a good job of that tonight."

The Flyers don't usually have a lot of firepower up front — they entered the night 27th out of 32 teams in goals scored per game (2.53) — so they need their defensemen to be more offensive than they have shown, especially Sanheim, who looked like he would become a consistent double-digit goal scorer a few years ago before tailing off the past two seasons.