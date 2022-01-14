Rask, Pastrnak lead Bruins past Flyers

"He keeps us in every single game," Atkinson said. "We need to be a little harder in our blue in front of him and just help him out a little more."

Notes: Rask hadn't played since June 9, when the Bruins were eliminated by the Islanders in the second round of the playoffs. ... Philadelphia's scheduled home game against Carolina on Tuesday was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Flyers. The extra couple of days between games allowed them to get a few more key players back from COVID-19 protocols and injury. Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux, Provorov, D Travis Sanheim and RW Travis Konecny all returned. … D Tyler Lewington, recalled from Providence of the AHL on an emergency basis Wednesday, jumped right into the game's first scrum after a hard hit in front of the penalty box late in the first period. Lewington was also involved in the game's first full-fledged fight after being challenged by Philadelphia's Zack MacEwen. The two exchanged blows in the Boston zone early in the second period in a bout reminiscent of the Broad Street Bullies and Big Bad Bruins of the 1970s. … Boston defensemen Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton were in COVID-19 protocol.