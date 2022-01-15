Rangers All-Stars Chris Kreider, Adam Fox send Flyers to 7th straight loss

Zibanejad got the Rangers on the board with a one-timed slap shot from the circle on the power play that beat Hart over the right shoulder 5:54 into the contest. Fox set up the tally for Zibanejad, who has 18 points during a seven-game point streak against Philadelphia.

The Flyers didn't get their first shot on goal until a little more than nine minutes left in the first, but they got on the board soon after when Lindblom finished a rebound from in close. It ended Shesterkin's shutout streak at 133 minutes, 41 seconds.

New York nearly took the lead with 3:43 left in the period, but Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle batted the puck off the goal line after Chytil's backhander got behind Hart.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Forwards Alexis Lafrenière and Barclay Goodrow didn't play due to health and safety protocols. Lafrenière was sidelined for his second straight game and Goodrow his third in a row. Forwards Julien Gauthier and Ryan Reaves returned to the lineup after being out for the last three due to health and safety protocols.