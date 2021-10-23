Panthers burn Flyers en route to 4-2 victory

The second power play started out differently when Sean Couturier opened with a slap shot straight at the goalie. Aleksander Barkov stopped it, but then faced two more shots close enough to have the crowd gasping. Finally, Giroux took aim from above the right face off circle and sent it past Barkov's right shoulder. Giroux celebrated with a huge fist pump.

Penalty kill kills

Keith Yandle, the former Florida Panther who now runs point on the power play for Philadelphia, knows you always have to watch out for Cam Atkinson when he's on the penalty kill unit you're facing. However, his former teammates still weren't ready for Atkinson. On the Panthers' third power play of the game, Atkinson swiped the puck away and took off down the ice. Barkov was the only one between him and the goal, and he stood no chance. Atkinson easily scored the shorthanded goal, giving the Flyers the lead.

The Flyers' penalty kill also dominated on the first Panthers power play, clearing the puck five times to easily kill it. They faced a second Panthers power play shortly after on a tripping call that the Flyers fans were especially skeptical about. The Panthers scored five seconds into that one. But after that, the Flyers locked them down again and again despite going on the penalty kill seven times.

What's next

The Flyers have concluded their home stand and will head to Canada on Monday for their next three games. They start with a contest against the Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be shown on TNT.

