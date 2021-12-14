NHL: Virus outbreak for 'Canes prompts postponement vs. Wild

Earlier Tuesday, the Boston Bruins placed forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in the COVID-19 protocol, meaning they'll miss Tuesday night's game against the Vegas Golden Knights. If Marchand and Smith are required to isolate for 10 days, they would miss five more games before they are eligible to return for the Dec. 27 game against Pittsburgh in Boston.

For the Hurricanes, forwards Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov and Steven Lorentz and defenseman Ian Cole were placed in the protocol and must remain in Minnesota for "the time being."

The team had to leave leading scorer Sebastian Aho, forward Seth Jarvis and an unidentified member of the training staff in Vancouver, where the three of them entered the protocol following a 2-1 loss on Sunday. Aho was scratched from the lineup against the Canucks because of what was announced as an illness.

That meant six players and one staff member entered the protocol in a 24-hour period. Hurricanes defensemen Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce also went in the COVID-19 protocol on Nov. 30 and have missed the last seven games.

Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said the team was "just trying to get by day to day right now."